Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee set for Saturday

Mosaic Life Care Foundation will host and sponsor the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at emPowerU, 518 South 6th St.

Registration for the spelling bee will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the competition at 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Mosaic Life Care Foundation will follow appropriate guidelines with visitors including face mask requirements, social distancing, and providing hand sanitizing stations.

Thirteen counties in Northwest Missouri each send their top two spellers to compete. The champion speller will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee which will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington D.C. area during the week of Memorial Day. The final rounds of the Bee will be broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2.

Judges for the 2022 Regional Bee are Jeanette Malita, Lori Witham, and Joe Marmaud. Karen Heyde-Lipanovich serves as director and pronouncer for the competition.

