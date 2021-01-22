Northwest Missouri meeting for row crop producers to be held via Zoom

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An upcoming meeting for row crop producers will be held next Thursday evening, January 28th on Zoom. The meeting will provide updates from State Specialists and is free of charge. The meeting will be held from 6-8 pm.

Dr. Kevin Bradley, State Extension Weed Scientist, will start the meeting with an update on weed management in field crops and will share research coming from his lab. Topics covered will include soybean herbicide systems, weed control without herbicides, and dicamba regulations.

Dr. Kaitlyn Bissonnette, State Extension Plant Pathologist, will discuss disease management in field crops. Her talk will cover sudden death syndrome and soybean cyst nematodes in soybeans as well as tar spot in corn.

An update on insect management will be provided by Dr. Kevin Rice, State Extension Field Crops Entomologist. His recent research has focused on Japanese Beetle control, and he will provide an update on the future role that this insect will play in the state. Dr. Rice will also discuss Soybean Gall Midge, a new insect that has only recently shown up in Missouri but has the potential to cause extensive yield loss.

The final speaker of the evening will be Kent Shannon, an Ag Engineer with the University of Missouri Extension. Kent’s specialty is in agricultural drones, and he will be discussing the use of drones and other technology in implementing on-farm strip trials.

To register, search Northern Missouri Soils and Crops Conference on the University of Missouri Extension website. The Zoom format will allow for attendees to ask questions to the presenters in an informal way, from the comfort of your home. While we of course would prefer to have the event in person, this meeting will give farmers rare access to some of the best researchers in the state, so don’t miss out.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Related