Northwest Missouri Grazing School to be held in June.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Missouri Extension will hold the Northwest Missouri Grazing School in June.

The event will be held at the MU Hundley-Whaley Research Center in Albany June 26th through 28th.

NRSC Contract Specialist Sarah Wheeler says the school will cover inventory and farm resources, soils and topology, plant growth and species, grazing basics, livestock water, extending the grazing season, fencing, forage quality, economics of grazing, layout and design of a management grazing system, meeting the nutritional needs of livestock with pasture, pasture fertility, forage estimates, grazing heights, matching livestock with forage resources, farm visits, and pastureland soil health.

She notes tuition will cost $120 per person, and a second person with full registration will cost $60. The tuition covers the cost of seminars, meals, speaker fees, refreshments, on-farm tour equipment, fence and water system demonstrations, materials, and references.

Wheeler adds that the school is limited to 40 participants. More information can be obtained from local NRCS offices.

