Northwest Missouri Freight Summit returns to St. Joseph on March 2nd

The Northwest Missouri Freight Summit is back after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3rd Annual event will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Remington Nature Center Conference Room located at 1502 McArthur Drive in St. Joseph, MO. The event will be held from 9 am to 3 pm., with breakfast and lunch provided. Guest speakers from industries throughout the Northwest Region will provide useful insight and share their personal experiences. Some of the topics on the agenda for this year’s Summit include Operating a Port in Missouri, Changes with CDLs, a SWOT Analysis, and more.

The Freight Summit is being hosted by: The St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization, Mo-Kan Regional Council, Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. The Freight Summit is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. For additional information, please reach out to Max Schieber at the St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization, at 816-236-1471.

