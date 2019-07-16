Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging has new CEO

The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging has a new Chief Executive Officer. Michael Stopka began the position this month and previously served as the executive director of The Haven in Mattoon, Illinois.

Former Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging CEO Rebecca Flaherty retired after 37-years with the agency.

The agency is seeking volunteer drivers to provide transportation for eligible individuals at least 60-years old to medical appointments and other non-emergency services. The transportation service is provided for those who do not drive, are unable to use public transportation, and do not have family or friends who are available to drive them.

Drivers are provided with supplemental insurance coverage, training, mileage reimbursement, emergency kits, and volunteer recognition.

The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging’s 18-county service area includes all nine Green Hills counties. Contact the agency’s office in Albany for more information at 888-844-5626.