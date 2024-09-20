Northern Missouri faces dry weather as rain chances emerge this weekend

Trenton has now gone 20 consecutive days this month without measurable rainfall, deepening the moisture deficit to 3.42 inches for the year. Forecasts indicate a potential for relief, with rain chances this weekend, particularly on Saturday night and Sunday.

According to the latest drought monitor map, released Thursday based on Tuesday’s data, nearly all of northern Missouri is categorized as abnormally dry, which represents the lower end of the drought index. In more severe areas, an extended stretch of severe drought (D-2) runs from Kansas City southward to Jasper County, including Carthage. Moderate drought conditions (D-1) are noted between Kansas City and St. Louis.

The ongoing drought has impacted 82% of Missouri, covering over 4.3 million acres. Across the Midwest, drought conditions have worsened uniformly, with some areas experiencing up to a one-category deterioration. Despite favorable conditions for corn and soybean maturation, concerns remain regarding depleted soil moisture, affecting pastures, immature crops, and recently planted winter grains.

As of September 15, topsoil moisture in the Midwest, ranging from 25% in Minnesota to 92% in Ohio, was reported as very short to short. Ohio, which has expanded to extreme and exceptional drought levels (D3-D4), is experiencing significant impacts, including 75% of its pastures rated as very poor to poor and 28% of soybeans receiving the same rating. The drought’s toll extends to streamflow reductions and surface water shortages, particularly in the lower Mississippi Valley, which has seen little runoff from the Ohio Valley in recent weeks.

Post Views: 166