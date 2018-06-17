Northern Missouri companies expanding, creating new jobs

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has announced northern Missouri companies are expanding and creating jobs.

Thermoformed plastic food container manufacturer Sonoco Plastics plans to create 16 new jobs in Chillicothe. The company is a five billion dollar global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, and packaging supply chain services. Operations consist of its global consumer packaging and industrial businesses, display packaging division, and Protective Solutions division.

Custom manufacturing equipment builder Advanced Machining and Automation, Incorporated is relocating its headquarters to Lancaster and plans to create 50 new jobs. The company has designed and manufactured automated machinery since 1998 and works closely with its clients from concept to creation.

State and local partners that worked together were Main Street Chillicothe for Sonoco and Kirksville Regional Economic Development, Incorporated for Advanced Machining and Automation.

Like this: Like Loading...