Northeast Missouri Area Agency partners with RSVP to assist seniors with online vaccination registration

The Northeast Missouri Area Agency has contracted with RSVP (660-665-8314) and Monroe City Senior Center (573-735-2131) to assist seniors with online vaccination registration, coordinate round trip transportation to and from their vaccination appointments, and conduct reminder calls for seniors’ second doses. These services are provided in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services.

If you need assistance and live in the counties of Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, and Warren, please call RSVP (660-665-8314). If you need assistance and live in the counties of Marion, Monroe, and Ralls, please call the Monroe City Senior Center (573-735-2131).

All Missourians age 65 and older are currently eligible for vaccination. Additionally, those with certain high-risk health factors are also eligible now. More information is available at this link or call the numbers listed above.

