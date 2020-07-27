Northbound Interstate 35 ramp closures planned for this week at Route BB in Cameron area

As part of a resurfacing project on Interstate 35, crews from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are paving the northbound lanes of I-35 in the Cameron area.

In order to safely and successfully mill and repave the northbound entrance and exit ramps at Route BB (Exit 52), crews must close them to all traffic. The ramps will close on Thursday, July 30, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., as crews resurfacing the northbound lanes of I-35 reach Exit 52. Due to the nature of the work, progress along the lanes for through traffic cannot be scheduled, so the exact time the ramps will close Thursday is unknown. Once closed, the ramps will remain closed for approximately 2-3 hours. During the closure, motorists must use another route to access Route BB from I-35 or to access I-35 from Route BB.

Through traffic on I-35 will continue to be affected by the asphalt paving. Traffic on northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane between Shoal Creek and the DeKalb County line. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares