North Star Feeds to expand in Brunswick, investing more than $3.7 million

Share To Your Social Network

North Star Feeds, a leader in the development and manufacturing of feed fat blends, announced it will expand in Brunswick, investing more than $3.7 million and creating 5 new jobs. The company’s expansion of its existing facility will allow for increased process and energy efficiency while increasing product output.

“North Star Feeds’ expansion in Brunswick is great news for the community and our state’s agriculture industry,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It’s always exciting to see employers thriving as a result of our favorable business climate and skilled workforce. We look forward to the benefits this company will provide as it continues to grow and invest right here in Missouri.”

North Star Feeds’ Brunswick location recycles waste vegetable oils and fats through filtration and heating processes to transform them into usable materials for renewable energy. The company, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, provides a wide variety of products and services to meet the unique needs of its customers.

“North Star Feeds is excited for our acceptance into the Missouri Works program with the State of Missouri,” said Anthony Pellegrino, Vice President of Operations for North Star Feeds. “Thanks to this program, we have already hired two new employees and are in the process of hiring three more for our plant expansion in Brunswick, Missouri. We are grateful for this opportunity to continue growing and supporting our community.”

North Star Feeds’ expansion, expected to be complete in about two years, includes the addition of a new warehouse, maintenance shop, and boiler room. The company will also install new rail tracks, equipment, and product lines while disposing of outdated materials.

“We’re excited to see North Star Feeds investing and creating new opportunities in Brunswick,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our team is proud to support this company as it strengthens its community and helps Missourians prosper.”

For this expansion, North Star Feeds will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

North Star Feeds has been a pioneer in feed fat blends for more than 40 years. Its plants in Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, and Missouri have been providing top-notch quality products and dependable services to all its customers. The company’s team of experts utilizes onsite trans-loading of rail cars for long hauls and tank trucks for customers who prefer them.

To learn more about North Star Feeds, visit their website at this link.

Related