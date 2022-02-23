North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance to hold events at Chillicothe Elks Lodge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance will hold two events at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge on April 9th: a free deer antler scoring program and a Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament to raise funds for the alliance to fund the Share the Harvest program.

Deer racks will be accepted from 9 o’clock to noon. Certified Pope and Young, Boone and Crockett, and Missouri Big Bucks scorers will judge the deer. North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance President Steve Shoot says deer racks will be measured throughout the afternoon and end around 4 o’clock at the latest.

When hunters arrive at the Elks Lodge, there will be a sign-in process, and antlers will be given a number in the order they are registered. The scorers will be separated from the hunters when the antlers are scored. Hunters will be asked about how the deer was taken as well as their name and address.

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to provide the event.

Registration for the Poker tournament will start at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge April 9th at 4:30 in the afternoon. The first hand will be dealt at 5 o’clock. The tournament will end by 10 o’clock.

Co-chair Scott Englert says there will be a $100 buy in, and the alliance will retain 50% of the proceeds to go toward funding the Share the Harvest program. There will also be raffles.

The Chillicothe Elks Lodge will provide food and beverages for participants at member costs.

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance has helped pay for the processing of 415 deer in Linn, Livingston, Daviess, and Carroll counties for this season’s Share the Harvest Program.

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance has helped pay for the processing of 2,872 deer since the 2009-2010 season. At an average of 45 pounds of meat per deer, the overall weight total of processed meat the alliance has provided financial help to is 120,240 pounds of venison. The meat is donated to food pantries in Linn, Livingston, Daviess, and Carroll counties to feed less fortunate families in the area.

Participants can register for the Poker tournament before the event April 9th by contacting co-chairs Scott Englert at 660-707-2372 or Claude Bevelle at 660-247-5856. Participants can also register at the event.

Related