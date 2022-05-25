North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance and Missouri Department of Conservation to host kids free fishing derby

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance and Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free kids fishing derby next month. The event will be at the pond on the west side of The Baptist Home of Chillicothe on June 4th. Registration will start at 8:30 that morning, and the derby will be from 9 o’clock to noon.

Only youth will be allowed to fish. NMSA President Steve Shoot says adults will be allowed to help children cast and, if needed, provide minimal assistance when a fish is being brought to shore. MDC personnel will be on hand to provide fishing poles and bait to participants trying to catch fish.

Shoot adds that MDC has added fish to the pond to hopefully increase the chances of success for participants.

Participants 15 years old and younger will receive a free fishing lure when they register for the Kids Fishing Derby on June 4th. There will be giveaways for fishing equipment at the end of the event. There will also be free drinks available, courtesy of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Chillicothe.