North Missouri sees eight arrests by patrol Sept. 17-21, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between September 17, 2024, and September 21, 2024. The report indicates that a total of eight individuals were arrested during this period. The reasons for these arrests range from driving while intoxicated to warrants for suspended licenses and traffic offenses.

Harold A. Garcia, a 27-year-old male from the Republic of Cuba, was arrested on September 17, 2024, at 10:14 a.m. in Nodaway County. He was charged with multiple offenses, including a misdemeanor warrant for driving while revoked or suspended issued by the Maryville Department of Public Safety, a misdemeanor warrant for expired plates, and a misdemeanor traffic offense warrant from Nodaway County. He was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license. Garcia was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and was bondable.

Joe D. Hamilton, a 46-year-old male from Clearmont, Missouri, was arrested on September 18, 2024, at 9:25 p.m. in Nodaway County. Hamilton faced charges for driving while intoxicated involving alcohol and an accident. He was also charged with driving while his license was suspended. Hamilton was released for medical treatment shortly after his arrest.

Dylan J. Despain, a 32-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on September 19, 2024, at 3:12 p.m. in Buchanan County. Despain was charged with driving while revoked and speeding. Additionally, he had a misdemeanor Buchanan County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a new driver’s license after it had been revoked or suspended. He also had a misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court regarding operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Despain was held in Buchanan County on a bondable charge.

Anay L. Velasquez, a 24-year-old female from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested on September 20, 2024, at 11:01 p.m. in Harrison County. Velasquez was charged with driving while intoxicated—drugs, failure to maintain financial responsibility and careless and imprudent driving. She was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Nathan W. King, a 20-year-old male from Chillicothe, Missouri, was arrested on September 21, 2024, at 12:47 a.m. in Livingston County. King was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving with an expired registration. He was released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest.

Douglas A. Purkey, a 29-year-old male from Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on September 17, 2024, at 12:08 a.m. in Randolph County. Purkey was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was held at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

Jeffrey D. Blank, a 64-year-old male from Silex, Missouri, was arrested on September 20, 2024, at 8:37 p.m. in Randolph County. Blank was charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. He was held at the Randolph County Jail and later released.

Austin J. Kohlhepp, a 25-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on September 21, 2024, at 1:29 a.m. in Marion County. Kohlhepp was charged with driving while intoxicated due to alcohol. He was released into the custody of the Hannibal Police Department shortly after his arrest.

