North Missouri Saddle Club to host second Annual Haunted Barn and Hayride

The North Missouri Saddle Club on East 28th Street in Trenton will hold its Second Annual Haunted Barn and Hayride later this month.

The haunted barn will be open the nights of October 25th and 26th from 7 to 10 o’clock, and the haunted hayride will be at 10:30 each night. The cost to go through the barn will be $3.00 at the gate for individuals at least three years old, and the hayride will cost $2.00 per person.

Attendees can roast their own hot dogs and s’mores for $1.00, get their face painted for $1.00 to $2.00 and participate in apple bobbing free of charge.

The cook shack will be open for beverages.

