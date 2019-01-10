North Missouri Center for Youth & Families to host open house

The North Missouri Center for Youth & Families will host an open house on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The NMCYF staff and board of directors will be on hand to provide tours of the updated facility answer questions and provide information to all who attend.

“NMCYF has grown leaps and bounds during its short tenure and we would love for community members, donors, and supporters to have the opportunity to explore the inner workings of this amazing asset, “ stated Crystal Narr, board member, “We also want the community to get to know Maizey Knifong, the executive director of NMCYF, and hear about all of the great things she has already accomplished and has planned for the future.”

The open house will take place at NMCYF, 211 Locust Street, Chillicothe, MO. Parking will be available onsite for public use. Directions and further information can be found on the North Missouri Center for Youth & Families website, or by calling 660-646-1352