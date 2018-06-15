North Missouri Center for Youth and Families to hold annual Block Party and Glow Run

The North Missouri Center for Youth and Families will hold its Sixth Annual Block Party and 5K Glow Run to benefit its Power Up After School Program.

The event will be held at the center at 211 Locust Street in Chillicothe the night of June 30 with the block party to begin at 7 o’clock, and the race beginning at 9:30.

Family Outreach Coordinator Brandi Pittmann shares there will be a disc jockey as well as food and beverage vendors at the block party. The race will start on the north side of the center and loop through the streets of Chillicothe.

Anyone may participate in the glow run, which costs $40 per person to enter. Pittmann notes the race will be timed, and awards will be given to top finishers. A prize will be awarded to the runner dressed as “the craziest” and there will also be a raffle with multiple items June 30th.

Tickets may be purchased prior to the event at the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families or at the event. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Power Up After School Program and other center programming.

The block party and glow run will be held rain or shine, and there will be no refunds of the entry fee. More information on the event and how to register for the glow run can be found on the event website by clicking HERE.

