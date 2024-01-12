North Missouri braces for dangerous wind chills this weekend

A “Polar Vortex” will push into Missouri bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures. Residents of northern Missouri will begin to feel the effects of the polar vortex Friday night. The dangerously cold air will then settle into northern Missouri through Tuesday night, with wind chill warnings across much of northern and central Missouri.

Due to the dangerously cold air, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning effective from 6 pm Friday, January 12, until noon on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The Wind Chill Warning was issued due to expected dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero.

Residents in the affected areas, including Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Worth, Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Putnam, Randolph, Schuyler, Sullivan, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, and Ray counties.

The extreme cold poses a significant risk of frostbite on exposed skin within just 10 minutes. The National Weather Service advises to avoid outdoor activities if possible and, if travel is necessary, to carry an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle. When outdoors, appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves, is essential.