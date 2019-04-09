North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approves salary increase

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved offering contracts to all non-certified staff members at its meeting Monday evening.

Non-certified staff will receive a two percent salary increase and the supplemental pay schedule was also approved.

Lankford Flooring was approved to sand and refinish the gym floor for $21,100. The Missouri State High School Athletics Association dead period was set from July 27th through August 4th.

Tracy Meinecke and Jennifer Wilson took the oath of office for their three-year terms on the board. Officers elected were Meinecke as president, Wilson as vice president, and Julie Graham as secretary/treasurer.

The board reviewed open record laws. Organization, philosophy, and goals of the board and code of conduct policies will be sent to the board members.

Four North Mercer staff members will receive years of service recognition at an awards ceremony the morning of May 17th at 10:30. Two of the staff members have been with the district for 20 years.

The senior class gave a presentation on the itinerary for their trip which will leave for Branson April 28th and return May 2nd.