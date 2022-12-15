North Mercer R-3 Board of Education amends teaching contracts

Local News December 15, 2022 KTTN News
North Mercer School District Website V1
The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education amended teacher contracts at a special meeting on December 12th.

The amendments included paying Sherri Baker, Laura Mason, and Brady McElvain $6,000 each to get them to the $38,000 state minimum. They also included paying Nancy Claycomb, Brooke Leeper, and Heather Moorman $5,600 each; Melissa Eakes $1,800; Joanne Fisher, Dan Martin, and Heather Michaelis $2,400 each; and Courtney Scroggie $4,000 to get them to the $38,000 state minimum. The payments will be in two installments.

