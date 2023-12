The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education voted at a special meeting on December 20 to reinvest $750,000 into a new seven-month certificate of deposit (CD).

Superintendent Wade Hall reports the reinvestment will occur when the school district’s existing seven-month CD matures on Tuesday, December 26, with First Interstate Bank.

The interest accrued from the current CD will be transferred into the district’s money market account with the bank.