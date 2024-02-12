North Mercer Board of Education to meet on Wednensday

Share To Your Social Network

The North Mercer Board of Education is set to convene on Wednesday night, beginning at 6 p.m. at the school located in Mercer.

The agenda includes discussions on various key areas such as finances, the performance of the basketball teams, the after-school program, guidance department activities, the role of the school nurse, and transportation logistics.

Evaluations are on the docket for the library media center, safety protocols, health services, and the special education department. Additional items for discussion encompass merchant services and credit card processing with First Interstate Bank, along with the school district’s investment strategies.

Following reports from the principal and superintendent, the North Mercer School Board plans to enter an executive session on Wednesday to deliberate on contracts for administrative positions, specifically those of the principal and superintendent.

Related