North Mercer Board of Education meeting results for May 14th

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education denied a tuition waiver request at a meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Dan Owens says a student from outside of the district wanted to attend North Mercer and have his or her tuition waived. The student will have to pay the tuition fee if he or she wants to attend school there.

The board approved the transfer of $125,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 to make payments on leased buses and for summer maintenance projects.

A contract offer was made for fourth through sixth-grade mathematics and a part-time occupational therapist. The district will release names upon the acceptance of the contracts. The board also approved of the supplemental pay schedule and roles that have been assigned.

Junior high softball was added as a sport for the 2018-2019 school year. Twelve Millemon Math award winners were announced, and they will be paid a total of $47.52. The board discussed the preliminary budget for 2018-2019 which will be approved during the June board meeting.

The June board meeting was moved from June 11th to June 14th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

