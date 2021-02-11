North Mercer Board of Education continues contract with Principal Wes Guilkey

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education continued a two-year contract for Preschool through 12th Grade Principal Wes Guilkey the evening of February 10th. The final salary is to be determined.

Science Teacher Dan Martin was offered a contract to coach the academic team. A contract was offered to Preschool Teacher Joanne Fisher to be the boys and girls varsity track coach.

Superintendent Dan Owens began discussions on the 2021-2022 budget preparation and things to be considered in the upcoming year. No action was taken.

Parent Kyle Miller talked about North Mercer’s student fundraising activities. No action was taken, but the board agreed to add language in the student handbook addressing fundraising practices.

The board approved the library media center handbook, which must be done every three years.

