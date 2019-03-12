North Mercer Board of Education approves insurance premium increase

The North Mercer Board of Education has agreed to pay up to $600 per month for employee health care insurance in the next school year. The cost of premiums is up $45.00 per month from the current school year.

The board agreed to allow teachers to move steps on the salary scale and to give credit for education.

The board accepted a letter of resignation from music teacher Jessica Gannon effective at the end of the school year. All other current teachers were offered contracts for the next academic year. Boys basketball coach Jeff Wyatt, girls basketball coach Drew Smith and softball coach Melissa Hill were approved to continue in those duties.

Summer School at North Mercer is slated for May 22nd through June 7th.

Summer projects include refinishing the gym floor, sealing the asphalt parking lot, and regular maintenance.