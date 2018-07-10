North Mercer Board of Education approves contracts, sets tax hearing

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved two contracts at its meeting last Monday evening.

Contracts were approved for Cassie Moore of Humeston, Iowa to serve as a paraprofessional and Shaye Brewer of Moravia, Iowa for seventh through 12th-grade social studies.

The board set the tax rate hearing for the evening of August 13th at 5:45 which is scheduled 15 minutes prior to the regular August meeting. The tuition waiver and Board of Education goals for the 2018-2019 school year were also approved.

An announcement was made on the preliminary assessed valuation numbers which show a little less than a 10% increase primarily due to Grand River Mutual installing fiber around the district.

Grundy Electric will hold its annual meeting at North Mercer August 2nd. Registration will be at 4:30 that afternoon, and the business meeting will start at 6:30 that evening.

Like this: Like Loading...