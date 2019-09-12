North Mercer Board of Education approves co-op baseball with Princeton

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved 21st Century grant employee contracts Wednesday evening. The extra-duty contracts will be paid through a federal grant.

A one-year cooperative was approved for baseball with the Princeton School District. It was decided to continue cheerleading and dance and to have dance performances at the halftime of basketball games. The board is to consider the logistics of having both. Options include having two separate teams and sponsors or combining them with one sponsor.

The preschool calendar for the current school year was approved to comply with a policy. Thirteen policies and two regulations were approved as written by the Missouri Consultants for Education. The board also approved service worker reports and an Early Childhood Program evaluation.

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education meeting next month was moved to October 9th due to a varsity softball game October 14th.

