North Mercer Board of Education approves budget amendments

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved budget amendments for 2020-2021 and adopted the 2021-2022 budget on June 14th.

Secretary Jennifer Wilson reports revenues for 2020-2021 were down $9,396 at $3,159,279. Expenditures were up $38,609 at $3,169,588. That left a deficit of $10,309.

The board approved the transfer of $100,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for summer improvements to the building and grounds for Smartboards. The administration was authorized to pay end-of-the-year bills.

The 2021-2022 budget projects revenues at $2,967,928 and expenditures at $2,821,174. That leaves a projected net gain of $146,754.

The board accepted a concrete bid for a concrete pad at the bus barn from masonry contractor Vernon Yoder of $8,225. A bid was accepted from Carla Perkins for North Mercer’s oldest van of $1,225.

The calendar was changed to include early dismissal days at 12:40 instead of 12:30.

Related