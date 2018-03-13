North Mercer Board of Education approves base salary increase

The North Mercer Board of Education Friday evening approved raising the base teacher salary which will be increased by $500 to $28,500.

Steps and credit for education will also be awarded and health care benefits will continue to be 100% covered.

The board employed all current teachers for next school year as well as employed varsity coaches Jeff Wyatt for boys basketball, Drew Smith for girls basketball, and Melissa Hill for softball.

Summer school was also approved with dates to be determined at a later date.

The April board meeting was moved to the evening of April 12th at 6 o’clock.

