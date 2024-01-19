North Mercer Board of Education approves 2024-2025 school calendar

Share To Your Social Network

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school calendar on Thursday evening, January 19. The first day of school is set for August 20, and the academic year will conclude on May 15, 2025.

Additionally, the Board approved budget amendments.

Discussion also took place regarding the implementation of a sportsmanship agreement for parents of student-athletes across all sports. This topic will be further explored in future board meetings. Superintendent Wade Hall expressed the intention to introduce the agreement in the 2024-2025 school year.

Furthermore, the board reviewed the superintendent evaluation and decided to postpone any discussions about contract changes until the February meeting.

