North Mercer Board of Education announces dates for graduation and prom

North Mercer R-3 graduation and prom dates were announced at the Board of Education meeting last (Monday) evening. Graduation is now scheduled for June 27th, and prom is scheduled for June 20th. Specific details about the format of the events are to be decided June 8th.

There will not be a senior trip for North Mercer.

Principal Wes Guilkey announced student locker clean out and computer and textbook return will be held next week. The schedule includes elementary students May 19th, seventh through ninth graders May 20th, and 10th through 12th graders May 21st. The locker clean out and computer and textbook return will be from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning and 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening each of those days. Students who do not attend on one of those days can come to the make up day May 22nd from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning.

The North Mercer Board of Education offered a preschool teaching position to Joanne Fisher. She is to begin in August.

Two student appeals were approved for A Plus Program eligibility. Superintendent Dan Owens reports the decision was made regarding attendance percentages. Both were above 94% attendance, and the requirement is 95%. The names of the students were not released.

The 2020-2021 preliminary budget was discussed. A budget is to be approved at the regular June board meeting.

