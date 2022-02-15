North Mercer Board of Education adopts 2022-2023 calendar; district will switch insurance companies

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education adopted a 2022-2023 school calendar on February 14th. The start date will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 17th, 2023.

North Mercer has decided to switch insurance companies effective March 1st. Missouri United Educators Health Plan will provide services until July 1st. The district will decide on a carrier at that time. Superintendent Dan Owens reports the current carrier is Blue Cross Blue Shield, and it is through Arnold Insurance of Maryville.

The board decided to continue Owens’s current three-year contract. Next year will be year two. The salary is to be determined.

The board also continued Preschool through 12th Grade Principal Wes Guilkey’s two-year contract by adding a year. His final salary is also to be determined. A resignation was accepted from School Counselor Lauren Guilkey.

The next regular North Mercer Board of Education meeting was moved to March 9th. The original date (March 14th) would have been during Spring Break.

