North Mercer Board of Education accepts resignations, offers contracts to three

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education on July 11th approved the submittal of the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant. The grant will promote the $38,000 teacher salary schedule. Superintendent Dan Owens says the salary will be at least $38,000 for fully certified teachers.

The board accepted resignations from Kindergarten Teacher Melissa Ewing, Title 1 Teacher Krista Snow, and Social Studies Teacher Shaye Brewer. Contracts were offered to Brooke Leeper for kindergarten, Sherri Barker for Business, and Tana Moore for Seventh through 12th Grade English.

The board agreed to pay Wade Hall for time served while performing administrative duties prior to the beginning of his first-year contract for the 2022-2023 school year.

A new front door video school entrance system was approved from Winger Companies for $7,755. The system includes remote licenses for a phone app. It will be installed before the start of school.

The board approved a bid from Prairie Farms of Jefferson City for milk services. It was the only bid submitted.

Staff members were appointed to positions. They included Terry Bomgardner as homeless liaison and migrant education director, Melissa Hills as foster care point of contact, and Greg Frost as English Language Learners coordinator.

North Mercer Board of Education goals were approved for the 2022-2023 school year. Additions included following the adopted Comprehensive School Improvement Plan and working to improve school safety efforts.

The tax rate hearing was set for August 8th at 5:55 pm which is five minutes before the regular August board meeting.

There was a discussion on the Return to Learn Plan that will be implemented at the start of the school year. The current plan is to return to a pre-COVID-19 timeline with day-to-day operations. The plan is available on the North Mercer website and is a fluid document.