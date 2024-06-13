North Mercer Board of Ed approves 2024-2025 budget with projected deficit

Share To Your Social Network

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education has approved the budget for the 2024-2025 school year. The budget projects revenues of $3,038,197 and estimated expenditures of $3,111,194, resulting in a projected deficit of approximately $73,000.

Superintendent Wade Hall noted the deficit does not include an anticipated preschool grant that could provide an additional $50,000 to $70,000. It also excludes potential additional Small Schools Grant funds from Senate Bill 727, passed by the legislature this year.

The budget includes a $50,000 allocation for replacing a boiler in the high school.

The board also approved amendments to the 2023-2024 budget, a transfer of $50,000 to the Capital Projects Fund, and the final expenditures for the 2023-2024 school year.

The tuition rate for the next school year was set at $6,760.

In addition, the board decided to partner with Quality Network Solutions to assist with technology and networking needs for the next school year. The contract with Quality Network Solutions is valued at $11,984.

The board hired Rob Koon as a technology assistant at $35 per hour for the next school year. Koon will work one day per week to assist the district with technology-related matters.

Additional staff hirings for the next school year include Amy Hall for the third-grade teaching position and Jeff Wyatt as the girl’s varsity basketball coach. Dan Martin was also hired for mowing duties, starting June 29.

The board discussed the introduction of a trap shooting team with FFA Sponsor Jeff Wyatt. The North Mercer FFA Chapter plans to start the team in the upcoming year.

