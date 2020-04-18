The North Harrison R-3 School District has announced alternative dates for graduation and prom since the events cannot be held on their original dates.

Graduation is rescheduled for the afternoon of June 20th at 2 o’clock. If the ceremony cannot be held that day, it will be rescheduled for July 25th at 2 o’clock. Superintendent Todd Willhite notes if a traditional graduation cannot be held on July 25th, an alternative graduation will take place.

North Harrison prom has been rescheduled for June 26th. If it cannot be held then, it will be moved to July 17th. Willhite says prom will be canceled if it cannot be held on one of those dates.

The return of school items and retrieval of personal items will not be held until after May 15th. A specific date is to be released later. The process will depend on guidance from the health department, state, and local officials at that time.

May 13th will be the last day for meal delivery at North Harrison, since May 14th was originally scheduled as the last day of school.

Families are asked to check their accounts to see how much they owe for this year. The preferred method of payment would be with a credit card in Teacherease. Checks can also be mailed to North Harrison.

