North Harrison High School in Eagleville placed on lockdown

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place reports North Harrison High School in Eagleville was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, November 2, due to a suspicious person entering the school.

The sheriff’s office responded to the area of the school in reference to the person, and while attempting to locate the subject, the person entered the rear of the school. The subject reportedly advised people were chasing him, and he was afraid for his life.

The school was placed on lockdown, and Place notes that, within a few minutes, officers made contact with the person and took him into custody. The man was not suspected to be a threat to anyone inside the school.

No charges have been filed at this time.