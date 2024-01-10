North Grand River Baptist Association to host “Coffee With a Cop”

The Trenton Police Department is hosting its next “Coffee with a Cop” event at the North Grand River Baptist Association, located at 1108 Main Street.

Scheduled for January 17, the event will run from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Attendees are advised to use the ramp on the north side of the building for access.

This gathering offers residents a unique opportunity to meet with Trenton Police Department officers. It serves as a platform where they can introduce themselves, inquire about the department’s operations, learn about special programs, and discuss law enforcement topics in an informal setting.