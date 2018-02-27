North Daviess R-3 School in Jameson locked down while threat investigated

The North Daviess R-3 School was put on lockdown Monday while law enforcement officials investigated a possible threat.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile was taken into custody for questioning and authorities noted the investigation is continuing.

It was 7:20 Monday morning when the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said it received a phone call regarding a possible act of violence that could occur Monday at the school in Jameson.

Information from the North Daviess school described the possibility of an outside threat. The school followed procedure and began lockdown protocol in conjunction with law enforcement. Faculty and staff followed procedures until law enforcement notified the district that the threat no longer existed. At this point, the lockdown was lifted.

The North Daviess school district says the safety and security of students is its number one objective.

