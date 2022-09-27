North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to host dedication for Roy Blunt Reservoir

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will host a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan.

The event will be held at the site of the future dam, at the future lake marina, on the west side of the reservoir on October 13th at 11:30 am. There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Seating will be available for attendees who need it.

Directional signage will be on Old Route N to lead to the former town of Boynton. Route N is about five miles north of Milan on Highway 5. Marina Road is off of England Road between Route N and Mayapple Road.