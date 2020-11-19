North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission confirms receipt of $25 million award from NRCS

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission was notified of an award of $25 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to fund the design and construction of the East Locust Creek Reservoir. In addition, Senator Roy Blunt announced the approval of an appropriation from the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which he is a member, of $5.6 million also for design and construction.

“This important funding brings the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project one step closer to completion, providing another much-needed investment in North Central Missouri,” said Rep. Sam Graves. “This project has been a long time in the making and will give assurance to our farmers, businesses, and residents in the region that water will be there when they need it. Having advocated for this project from day one, I’ll continue to ensure that it remains a priority on the federal level until it is completed.

I’m thrilled that East Locust Creek Reservoir has received this funding and congratulate all who have tirelessly worked to bring the project to this point.”

“This investment in the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project is great news for families, farmers, and local businesses,” said Blunt. “These additional resources will get us one step closer to finishing the project and bringing an end to the severe water shortages that have disrupted businesses and daily life in the area. Improving water infrastructure and reliability will, in turn, create a stronger foundation for economic development in the years to come. I am committed to ensuring that the federal government continues to make this project a priority.”

Scott Edwards, State Conservationist, NRCS stated, “The additional funds highlight the importance that NRCS places on the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project. This critical infrastructure project will have multi-purposes, including supplying much-needed water to 10 counties and reduction in downstream

