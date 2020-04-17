North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission approved for Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds

The Natural Resources Conservation Service announced on Thursday that the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission was approved for $506,494 in Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds.

The funds will be matched with $515,000 of local funding or in-kind contributions to prevent non-point source runoff from contaminating the East Locust Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County. The reservoir is a planned 10-county regional water supply.

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will use the funds for voluntary private landowner activities and best management practices to reduce existing or potential contamination into the East Locust Creek Reservoir.

The commission reports what seemed to distinguish its application is the plan to lay-in best management practices, incentives, and policies before the construction of the reservoir. It notes non-point source run-off protection is often addressed after contamination is detected.

Missouri Rural Water Association and American Water Works Association officials approached North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission officials about them leading the application process, and the commission agreed to the collaboration.

