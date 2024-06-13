North Central Missouri Radio Club to participate in Field Day

Share To Your Social Network

The North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club is set to participate in the ARRL Field Day at Shelter House Number 1 in Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton. The event kicks off on June 22 at 1 p.m. and will continue for a full 24 hours.

During the event, operators will establish various setups for continuous operation. Additionally, a radio will be available for public use, allowing attendees to gain hands-on experience and learn about amateur radio.

The primary goal of the ARRL Field Day is to contact as many stations as possible across different bands. Participants will also have the opportunity to practice operating under abnormal conditions, enhancing their skills for less-than-optimal situations.

According to the North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club, the ARRL Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the United States and Canada. Each year, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather on the fourth weekend of June to operate from remote locations with their clubs, groups, or friends.

The ARRL website describes the ARRL as the national association for amateur radio.

