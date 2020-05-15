North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to reopen to the public

North Central Missouri Mental Health Center will begin reopening to the public on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Staff and consumers are being asked to work and/or be seen only in the county in which they reside. Telehealth and/or telephone services will continue to be available for certain appointments. Individuals presenting to an office for an in-person visit will be asked to wear a mask (bring your own or one can be provided for you). The agency will be limiting the number of people in waiting rooms in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and will be cleaning and sanitizing chairs and other frequently touched items on a regular basis.

The agency continues to respect consumer wishes to not be seen in person at this time and respectfully request that consumers do the same if a staff member is not comfortable with face-to-face visits at this time.

We appreciate your continued support, cooperation, and patience as we transition back to seeing people in person while endeavoring to keep both staff and consumers safe.

For more information, please contact North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at 660-359-4487.

