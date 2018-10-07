North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to offer free parenting classes

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Trenton will begin a series of free parenting classes next week.

The classes will be at the Mental Health Center Office Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 3 o’clock from October 16th through November 27th, however, no class is scheduled for November 20th.

Class topics include Parenting 101 and building relationships, infants and toddlers, handling misbehavior and focusing on children ages five to 10, children succeeding in school, decision making and focusing on teens, and teaching self-control and blended families.

Classes will include a video, handouts, and discussion with a certificate awarded upon completion. Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at 660-359-4487 to register for classes.