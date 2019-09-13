North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to host parenting classes

Parenting classes will start next week at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at 401 Youssef Drive in Chillicothe.

The free classes will run each Tuesday morning from 8 o’clock to 9:30 September 17th through November 19th. Topics include an introduction to parenting; protective factors; why kids misbehave and what to do; 1, 2, 3 magic; and guiding children to problem solve and make decisions.

Classes also cover child development and building relationships for pregnancy through toddlers as well as for preschoolers; building relationships and values in teens; blended families; and school problems.

Each class will include a video, handouts, and discussion with certificates awarded upon completion. Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs, however, should make their own arrangements for childcare.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to register for parenting classes at 660-646-6872.

