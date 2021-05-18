North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to hold suicide prevention event

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Trenton will provide information and resources on suicide prevention mental health awareness at an event next week.

Training will also be provided on several topics on May 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. Topics to be covered include suicide prevention; Question, Persuade, Refer and Crisis Access for Lethal Means, and mental health crises and disorders.

Refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is required.

Contact the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center for more information on the May 25th event at 660-359-4487.

Related