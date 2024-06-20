North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to celebrate 50th anniversary

Share To Your Social Network

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center will commemorate its 50th anniversary with an open house event. The free event will be held in the basement conference room of the Trenton office on June 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Outreach Specialist Sara Montgomery from Brookfield shared her thoughts on the significance of the event:

Attendees will be treated to pulled pork meals and dessert.

Outreach Specialist Madi Cutsinger of Trenton provided a brief history of the organization. The Green Hills Substance Abuse Task Force was formed in 1974. That same year, Green Hills Counseling Services was incorporated, obtained a 501(c)(3) status, and began offering services. In 1982, the agency was renamed the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, and in 1988, it relocated its administrative offices to its current location in Trenton.

In 2017, the agency achieved the status of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Organization.

Montgomery reported that the agency currently serves approximately 1,500 individuals annually with a staff of 126 employees across its nine-county service area. The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center operates fully staffed offices in Chillicothe and Brookfield, with satellite offices in Bethany, Gallatin, Milan, and Unionville.

The open house on June 27th will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the services provided by the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center.

