The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors will discuss accounting practices and potential policy updates.

The board will meet at the Mental Health Center in Trenton on January 25th at 4:30 pm. The meeting can also be attended via Zoom. The meeting ID is 823 0882 2150, and the passcode is 486992.

Other items on the agenda include Connell Insurance with a presentation on board of directors liability coverage, a quarterly review of the fiscal year 2022 strategic goals and objectives, a staffing pattern review, and an executive director’s report.

