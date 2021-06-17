North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet on June 22

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors will discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget next week. A meeting will be held at the mental health center of Trenton on June 22, 2021, at 4:30 in the afternoon. It will also be available on Zoom, with a meeting ID of 960 5277 6134 and a passcode of 739150614481.

The agenda also includes a year-end review of fiscal year 2021 strategic goals and objectives, a presentation of the fiscal year 2022 strategic goals and objectives, and a proposed policy change regarding two signatures on checks.

A closed session is also planned for the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors on June 22nd at 5:30 in the evening. The closed session will include consideration of legal actions, real estate, and employees.

