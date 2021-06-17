North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet on June 22

Local News June 17, 2021 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center
The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors will discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget next week. A meeting will be held at the mental health center of Trenton on June 22, 2021, at 4:30 in the afternoon. It will also be available on Zoom, with a meeting ID of 960 5277 6134 and a passcode of 739150614481.

The agenda also includes a year-end review of fiscal year 2021 strategic goals and objectives, a presentation of the fiscal year 2022 strategic goals and objectives, and a proposed policy change regarding two signatures on checks.

A closed session is also planned for the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors on June 22nd at 5:30 in the evening. The closed session will include consideration of legal actions, real estate, and employees.

