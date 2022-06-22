North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet June 28th

Local News June 22, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center
The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors will discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal next week. The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on June 28th at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include the presentation and approval of a new board member, the review and discussion of check registers and financials, and policy and procedure revisions. There will also be a year-end review of the fiscal year 2022 strategic goals and objectives, a presentation of the fiscal year 2023 strategic goals and objectives, a staffing pattern review, and the executive director’s report.

The agenda for the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors meeting on June 28th also includes a closed session to discuss legal actions, real estate, and employees.

