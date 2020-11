Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors elected officers on November 17th for the 2021 calendar year.

Health Center Executive Assistant Pam Wright reports the officers will remain the same. Darrell Wright of Chillicothe will stay president, Rita Martz of Bethany vice president, and Verna Kelsey of Trenton will continue as secretary/treasurer.

